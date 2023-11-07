comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Surges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 366.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was 363, and the closing price was 361.4. The stock reached a high of 369.1 and a low of 361.5. The market capitalization of BPCL is 79,176.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 397.8 and 298.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 95,728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:24:36 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹368.7, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹366.15

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 368.7, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% and the price has gone up by 2.55 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:13:00 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 366.15 and the high price is 369.25.

07 Nov 2023, 10:12:20 AM IST

Bpcl November futures opened at 368.3 as against previous close of 367.6

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 367.45. The bid price is 368.2, while the offer price is 368.45. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 1800. The stock has an open interest of 24382800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:59:43 AM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:50:16 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹366.15, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹361.4

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 366.15 with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.31% and the stock has gained 4.75 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:40:29 AM IST

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.58%
3 Months3.11%
6 Months-0.39%
YTD10.82%
1 Year21.54%
07 Nov 2023, 09:06:21 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹366.15, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹361.4

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 366.15. There has been a percent change of 1.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.75 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

07 Nov 2023, 08:11:13 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹361.4 on last trading day

On the last day of BPCL trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 95,728. The closing price of BPCL shares on that day was 361.4.

