Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was ₹363, and the closing price was ₹361.4. The stock reached a high of ₹369.1 and a low of ₹361.5. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹79,176.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹298.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 95,728 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bpcl November futures opened at 368.3 as against previous close of 367.6 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 367.45. The bid price is 368.2, while the offer price is 368.45. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 1800. The stock has an open interest of 24382800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.58% 3 Months 3.11% 6 Months -0.39% YTD 10.82% 1 Year 21.54%

