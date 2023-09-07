Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹350 and closed at ₹350.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹353.9, while the lowest price was ₹348.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at ₹76,344.09 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹397.8 and the lowest price was ₹288.2. The trading volume on the BSE for BPCL was 210,872 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹350.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 210,872 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹350.4.