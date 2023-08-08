Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, BPCL opened at ₹361.05 and closed at ₹360.35. The stock reached a high of ₹362.95 and a low of ₹358.2 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,998.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. On the BSE, a total of 84,792 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:12 AM IST
