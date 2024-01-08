Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 452.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 455.1 and closed at 452.7. The stock's high for the day was 459.6 and the low was 451.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is 96,453.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 285,011 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 285,011. The closing price for the stock was 452.7.

