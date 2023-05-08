BPCL Shares See Uptick in Trading Today

BPCL's stock opened at ₹363.4 and closed at ₹365.45 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹368.2, while the low was ₹362.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹79,479.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹371.35 and a 52-week low of ₹288.2. On the BSE, there were 53,213 shares traded on the day.

Bpcl trading at ₹367.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹365.45 BPCL stock is currently trading at ₹367.6 with a net change of 2.15, representing a percent change of 0.59. Share Via

Bpcl trading at ₹368.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹365.45 BPCL stock is currently trading at ₹368.3, which represents a 0.78% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.85. Share Via

Bpcl closed at ₹365.45 yesterday On the last day of BPCL BSE trading, a total of 53,221 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹365.45. Share Via