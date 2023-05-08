Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  BPCL Shares See Uptick in Trading Today
BPCL Shares See Uptick in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST Livemint
BpclPremium
Bpcl

BPCL opened at 363.4, reached a high of 368.6, and a low of 362.45 in the current session.

BPCL's stock opened at 363.4 and closed at 365.45 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 368.2, while the low was 362.45. The company's market capitalization is 79,479.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 371.35 and a 52-week low of 288.2. On the BSE, there were 53,213 shares traded on the day.

08 May 2023, 11:04:26 AM IST

Bpcl trading at ₹367.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹365.45

BPCL stock is currently trading at 367.6 with a net change of 2.15, representing a percent change of 0.59.

08 May 2023, 10:49:26 AM IST

Bpcl trading at ₹368.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹365.45

BPCL stock is currently trading at 368.3, which represents a 0.78% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.85.

08 May 2023, 10:31:49 AM IST

Bpcl closed at ₹365.45 yesterday

On the last day of BPCL BSE trading, a total of 53,221 shares were traded at a closing price of 365.45.

