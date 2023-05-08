Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

BPCL Shares See Uptick in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint
Bpcl

BPCL opened at 363.4, reached a high of 368.6, and a low of 362.45 in the current session.

BPCL's stock opened at 363.4 and closed at 365.45 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 368.2, while the low was 362.45. The company's market capitalization is 79,479.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 371.35 and a 52-week low of 288.2. On the BSE, there were 53,213 shares traded on the day.

08 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST Bpcl trading at ₹367.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹365.45

BPCL stock is currently trading at 367.6 with a net change of 2.15, representing a percent change of 0.59.

08 May 2023, 10:49 AM IST Bpcl trading at ₹368.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹365.45

BPCL stock is currently trading at 368.3, which represents a 0.78% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.85.

08 May 2023, 10:31 AM IST Bpcl closed at ₹365.45 yesterday

On the last day of BPCL BSE trading, a total of 53,221 shares were traded at a closing price of 365.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.