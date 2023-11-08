Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹367.85 and closed at ₹366.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹373.7, while the lowest was ₹366.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹80,463.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹301.35. The BSE volume for the day was 179,721 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active options for Bpcl
Top active call options for Bpcl at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹385.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.95 (+138.04%) & ₹8.7 (+155.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bpcl at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.05 (-41.55%) & ₹2.6 (-43.48%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|104.91
|0.87
|0.84
|104.2
|68.65
|144477.44
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|384.2
|11.5
|3.09
|397.8
|301.35
|83080.02
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|13.4
|0.18
|1.36
|21.1
|11.86
|107.54
Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹384, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹372.7
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹384, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 11.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value, with the price rising by 3.03% or 11.3 points.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹375, while the high price is ₹386.75.
Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹383.25, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹372.7
The current stock price of BPCL is ₹383.25, which represents a 2.83% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.55. This data suggests that BPCL's stock is experiencing positive momentum and is currently trading at a higher price than before.
Bpcl Live Updates
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP
Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.74%
|3 Months
|5.63%
|6 Months
|1.57%
|YTD
|12.8%
|1 Year
|20.36%
Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹380.3, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹372.7
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is at ₹380.3. There has been a percent change of 2.04, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 7.6, which suggests an increase in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that BPCL stock has experienced a positive movement and an increase in value.
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹366.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 179,721. The closing price for the shares was ₹366.15.
