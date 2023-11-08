Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹367.85 and closed at ₹366.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹373.7, while the lowest was ₹366.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹80,463.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹301.35. The BSE volume for the day was 179,721 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹385.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.95 (+138.04%) & ₹8.7 (+155.88%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.05 (-41.55%) & ₹2.6 (-43.48%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 104.91 0.87 0.84 104.2 68.65 144477.44 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 384.2 11.5 3.09 397.8 301.35 83080.02 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.4 0.18 1.36 21.1 11.86 107.54

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹384, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹372.7 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹384, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 11.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value, with the price rising by 3.03% or 11.3 points.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹375, while the high price is ₹386.75.

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹383.25, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹372.7 The current stock price of BPCL is ₹383.25, which represents a 2.83% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.55. This data suggests that BPCL's stock is experiencing positive momentum and is currently trading at a higher price than before.

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.74% 3 Months 5.63% 6 Months 1.57% YTD 12.8% 1 Year 20.36%

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹380.3, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹372.7 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is at ₹380.3. There has been a percent change of 2.04, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 7.6, which suggests an increase in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that BPCL stock has experienced a positive movement and an increase in value.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹366.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 179,721. The closing price for the shares was ₹366.15.