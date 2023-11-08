comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 10:45:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.4 -0.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.3 -0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.85 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.1 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.5 -0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 372.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 367.85 and closed at 366.15. The highest price reached during the day was 373.7, while the lowest was 366.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is 80,463.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 301.35. The BSE volume for the day was 179,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:46:49 AM IST

Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 385.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.95 (+138.04%) & 8.7 (+155.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.05 (-41.55%) & 2.6 (-43.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33:48 AM IST

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation104.910.870.84104.268.65144477.44
Bharat Petroleum Corporation384.211.53.09397.8301.3583080.02
Gujarat Natural Resources13.40.181.3621.111.86107.54
08 Nov 2023, 10:20:56 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹384, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹372.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 384, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 11.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value, with the price rising by 3.03% or 11.3 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:12:33 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 375, while the high price is 386.75.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54:59 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹383.25, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹372.7

The current stock price of BPCL is 383.25, which represents a 2.83% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.55. This data suggests that BPCL's stock is experiencing positive momentum and is currently trading at a higher price than before.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52:41 AM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.74%
3 Months5.63%
6 Months1.57%
YTD12.8%
1 Year20.36%
08 Nov 2023, 09:24:18 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹380.3, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹372.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is at 380.3. There has been a percent change of 2.04, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 7.6, which suggests an increase in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that BPCL stock has experienced a positive movement and an increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:08:48 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹366.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 179,721. The closing price for the shares was 366.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App