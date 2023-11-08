Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹367.85 and closed at ₹366.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹373.7, while the lowest was ₹366.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹80,463.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹301.35. The BSE volume for the day was 179,721 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Bpcl at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹385.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.95 (+138.04%) & ₹8.7 (+155.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bpcl at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.05 (-41.55%) & ₹2.6 (-43.48%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|104.91
|0.87
|0.84
|104.2
|68.65
|144477.44
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|384.2
|11.5
|3.09
|397.8
|301.35
|83080.02
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|13.4
|0.18
|1.36
|21.1
|11.86
|107.54
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹384, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 11.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value, with the price rising by 3.03% or 11.3 points.
The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹375, while the high price is ₹386.75.
The current stock price of BPCL is ₹383.25, which represents a 2.83% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.55. This data suggests that BPCL's stock is experiencing positive momentum and is currently trading at a higher price than before.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.74%
|3 Months
|5.63%
|6 Months
|1.57%
|YTD
|12.8%
|1 Year
|20.36%
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is at ₹380.3. There has been a percent change of 2.04, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 7.6, which suggests an increase in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that BPCL stock has experienced a positive movement and an increase in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 179,721. The closing price for the shares was ₹366.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!