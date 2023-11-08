Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹367.85 and closed at ₹366.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹373.7, while the lowest was ₹366.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹80,463.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹301.35. The BSE volume for the day was 179,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.