Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 353.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, the open price of BPCL was 353.1 and the close price was 353.05. The highest price reached during the day was 356.25, while the lowest price was 353. The market capitalization of BPCL is 76,636.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 397.8 and 288.2 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of BPCL shares traded was 103,337.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹353.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 103,337. The closing price for the day was 353.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.