Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

Bpcl stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 360.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹363 and closed at ₹360.7. The stock reached a high of ₹363.3 and a low of ₹356.55 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,392.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 204,941 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:05:34 AM IST
