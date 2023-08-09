comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 360.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 363 and closed at 360.7. The stock reached a high of 363.3 and a low of 356.55 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 77,392.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 204,941 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:05:34 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹360.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 204,941. The closing price for the shares was 360.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout