Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹363 and closed at ₹360.7. The stock reached a high of ₹363.3 and a low of ₹356.55 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,392.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 204,941 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹360.7 yesterday
