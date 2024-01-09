Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 454.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was 455.5 and the close price was 452.95. The stock had a high of 464.1 and a low of 451.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is 96,815.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The BSE volume for the day was 198,974 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹457.85, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹454.65

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 457.85. The percent change is 0.7%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months22.87%
6 Months17.81%
YTD0.97%
1 Year32.0%
09 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹461.6, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹454.65

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is 461.6. There has been a 1.53 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.95.

09 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹452.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 198,974. The closing price for the day was 452.95.

