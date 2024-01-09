Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹455.5 and the close price was ₹452.95. The stock had a high of ₹464.1 and a low of ₹451.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹96,815.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹482.05 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The BSE volume for the day was 198,974 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is ₹457.85. The percent change is 0.7%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|22.87%
|6 Months
|17.81%
|YTD
|0.97%
|1 Year
|32.0%
The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is ₹461.6. There has been a 1.53 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹6.95.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 198,974. The closing price for the day was ₹452.95.
