Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹455.5 and the close price was ₹452.95. The stock had a high of ₹464.1 and a low of ₹451.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹96,815.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹482.05 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The BSE volume for the day was 198,974 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.