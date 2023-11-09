Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 372.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 375 and closed at 372.7. The highest price recorded during the day was 387.9, while the lowest was 375. The market capitalization of BPCL is 83,080.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 301.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for BPCL was 381,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹384.2, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹372.7

As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 384.2. The stock has seen a percentage change of 3.09, which represents a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 11.5, indicating an increase in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹372.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 381,344. The closing price for the stock was 372.7.

