Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹375 and closed at ₹372.7. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹387.9, while the lowest was ₹375. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹83,080.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹301.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for BPCL was 381,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹384.2. The stock has seen a percentage change of 3.09, which represents a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 11.5, indicating an increase in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 381,344. The closing price for the stock was ₹372.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!