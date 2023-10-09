Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets as Market Takes a Hit

On the last day, BPCL opened at ₹344.5 and closed at ₹344.35. The stock had a high of ₹348.95 and a low of ₹344. The market capitalization of BPCL is 75046.64 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 79,400 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bpcl October futures opened at 342.85 as against previous close of 348.05 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 339.35. The bid price is 339.75 and the offer price is 340.0. The offer quantity is 5400 and the bid quantity is 3600. The open interest for BPCL is 27639000.

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹337.8, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹347.05 Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is ₹337.8. It has seen a percent change of -2.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.25, implying a decrease in the stock price by ₹9.25.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹347.05, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹344.35 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹347.05. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.7 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in BPCL stock.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹344.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 79,400. The closing price for the shares was ₹344.35.