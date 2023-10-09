Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets as Market Takes a Hit

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 347.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL opened at 344.5 and closed at 344.35. The stock had a high of 348.95 and a low of 344. The market capitalization of BPCL is 75046.64 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 79,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 342.85 as against previous close of 348.05

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 339.35. The bid price is 339.75 and the offer price is 340.0. The offer quantity is 5400 and the bid quantity is 3600. The open interest for BPCL is 27639000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹337.8, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹347.05

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 337.8. It has seen a percent change of -2.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.25, implying a decrease in the stock price by 9.25.

09 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹347.05, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹344.35

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 347.05. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.7 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in BPCL stock.

09 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹344.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 79,400. The closing price for the shares was 344.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.