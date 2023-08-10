Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 357.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹358.1 and closed at ₹357.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹361.6, while the lowest price was ₹358.1. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,911.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹288.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 226,450 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:02:43 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.9 yesterday
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 226,450. The closing price for the shares was ₹357.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!