Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 454.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at a price of 460.5 and closed at 454.65. The stock reached a high of 463.7 and a low of 455.6. The company has a market capitalization of 97,869.77 crore. The 52-week high for BPCL is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 205,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST

On the last day, BPCL had a BSE volume of 205,950 shares and closed at a price of 454.65.

