Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at a price of ₹460.5 and closed at ₹454.65. The stock reached a high of ₹463.7 and a low of ₹455.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹97,869.77 crore. The 52-week high for BPCL is ₹482.05 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 205,950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST
