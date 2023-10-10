Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹338.15 and closed at ₹347.05. The stock reached a high of ₹341.4 and a low of ₹336.2 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹73,532.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 127,286.
10 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST
