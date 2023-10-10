Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Hello User
Bpcl stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -2.02 %. The stock closed at 347.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 338.15 and closed at 347.05. The stock reached a high of 341.4 and a low of 336.2 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 73,532.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 127,286.

10 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹347.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 127,286. The closing price for the stock was 347.05.

