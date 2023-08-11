Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹361.1 and closed at ₹360.3. The stock reached a high of ₹365 and a low of ₹359.65 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹78,387.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 87,919 shares.
Bpcl share price Live: Bpcl trading at ₹359.85, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹362.5
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹359.85. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, showing a decrease in the stock price of ₹2.65.
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|3 Months
|-8.26%
|6 Months
|8.68%
|YTD
|9.73%
|1 Year
|10.46%
Bpcl August futures opened at 360.25 as against previous close of 360.3
BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 360.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 360.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 360.85. The bid and offer quantities are both 1800. The stock has a high open interest of 30,846,600, indicating strong investor interest.
