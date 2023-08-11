comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 362.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 361.1 and closed at 360.3. The stock reached a high of 365 and a low of 359.65 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 78,387.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 87,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40:13 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹359.85, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹362.5

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 359.85. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, showing a decrease in the stock price of 2.65.

Click here for Bpcl Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:34:07 AM IST

Bpcl Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.45%
3 Months-8.26%
6 Months8.68%
YTD9.73%
1 Year10.46%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32:22 AM IST

Bpcl August futures opened at 360.25 as against previous close of 360.3

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 360.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 360.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 360.85. The bid and offer quantities are both 1800. The stock has a high open interest of 30,846,600, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:02:37 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹362.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹360.3

Based on the current data, BPCL stock is priced at 362.5 with a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Aug 2023, 08:21:56 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹360.3 yesterday

On the last day of BPCL trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 87,919. The closing price for the day was 360.3.

