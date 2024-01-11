Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 459.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL opened at 459.25 and closed at 459.6. The stock's high for the day was 459.25 and the low was 445.2. The market capitalization of BPCL is 96,049.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The total BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 223,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹459.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for BPCL was 223,560 shares, and the closing price was 459.6.

