Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 390.9, up 1.27% from yesterday's 386
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at ₹390.9, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹386

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 386 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl
Bpcl

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was 0.0 and the closing price was 386.0. The stock reached a high of 393.1 and a low of 384.05 during the day. The market cap of BPCL is 83,469.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. However, no shares were traded on the BSE for BPCL on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:21:45 PM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl closed today at ₹390.9, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹386

Today, BPCL stock closed at 390.9 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 4.9. Yesterday's closing price was 386. Based on this data, the stock price of BPCL has increased by 1.27% or 4.9 from the previous day's closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21:46 PM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹390.65, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 390.65. There has been a 1.2% percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 4.65 units.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06:09 PM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹391.55, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹386

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 391.55. There has been a 1.44 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 5.55.

11 Jul 2023, 02:49:05 PM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389.35, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is at 389.35. There has been a 0.87 percent change, with a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.87 percent, resulting in a net gain of 3.35.

11 Jul 2023, 02:33:44 PM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹389.4, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹386

The current stock price of BPCL is 389.4, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.88% or 3.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:16:00 PM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389.15, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹386

The current stock price of BPCL is 389.15 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% and the value has gone up by 3.15.

11 Jul 2023, 02:01:46 PM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹389.2, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 389.2, which represents a percent change of 0.83. The net change is 3.2, indicating an increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:46:36 PM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹388.6, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 388.6. There has been a 0.67% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for BPCL stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:31:41 PM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹388.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹386

As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 388.4. The percent change in the stock price is 0.62, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.4, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 01:18:16 PM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389.5, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 389.5. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 3.5, which means the stock price has increased by 3.5.

11 Jul 2023, 01:03:15 PM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹390, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹386

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 390. It has experienced a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4, suggesting a positive movement in the value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:50:03 PM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹388.55, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹386

As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 388.55, experiencing a net change of 2.55 and a percent change of 0.66. This suggests that the stock has had a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:38:08 PM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:35:27 PM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹388.25, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 388.25, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and the value has increased by 2.25 rupees. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:19:42 PM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹388, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹386

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 388, with a percent change of 0.52% and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and has gained 2 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:01:37 PM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹387.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 387.8 with a percent change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.8, which means that there has been a positive change in the stock price of 1.8. Overall, the data suggests that BPCL stock has seen a small increase in price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:52:30 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹388.2, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹386

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 388.2, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 2.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and has gained 2.2 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:30:55 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹387.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 387.8 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:19:07 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹388.25, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹386

The current stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 388.25. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.25.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02:12 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹389.05, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 389.05, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.79% and has gone up by 3.05 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:45:49 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.75, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹386

Based on the current data, BPCL stock is priced at 387.75 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 1.75.

11 Jul 2023, 10:30:53 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹387.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹386.0

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 387.5 with a percent change of 0.39. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.5 rupees.

11 Jul 2023, 10:19:13 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹386

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 387.5. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

11 Jul 2023, 10:05:39 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹386.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹386.0

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 386.95, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% or 0.95 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:46:29 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹386.75, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹386

Based on the current data of BPCL stock, the price stands at 386.75. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:33:45 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹387.75, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹386

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 387.75. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.75, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 09:15:49 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is 387.05, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.05 from the previous trading session, resulting in a 0.27% change.

11 Jul 2023, 09:03:38 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹386, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹391.75

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 386, with a percent change of -1.47 and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.47% and has decreased by 5.75 rupees.

11 Jul 2023, 08:20:08 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹391.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 139,995. The closing price for the day was 391.75.

