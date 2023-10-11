Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL's Stocks Surge as Markets Rally

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 340.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

BPCL's stock opened at 341.1 and closed at 340.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 342.6 and a low of 339.2. The company has a market capitalization of 73,587.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. On the BSE, a total of 109,443 shares of BPCL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹340.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹340.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 340.3, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the actual change in price is 0.25. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of BPCL stock.

11 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹340.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 109,443. The closing price for the stock was 340.05.

