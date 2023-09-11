Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 354.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 354.9 and closed at 354.4. The stock's high for the day was 364.5, while the low was 354.2. The market capitalization of BPCL is 78,225.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 185,210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹354.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, BPCL had a trading volume of 185,210 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was 354.4.

