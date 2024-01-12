Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 458.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was 452.05 and the close price was 451.05. The stock had a high of 461.1 and a low of 452.05. The market capitalization of the company is 97,635.53 crore. The 52-week high for BPCL is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 135,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation hit a low of 455.05 and a high of 459.90 today.

12 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Bpcl January futures opened at 460.0 as against previous close of 460.65

BPCL is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 456.55. The bid price is 458.0, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 458.3, indicating the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 5400, and the bid quantity is 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 38064600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹456.3, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹458.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 456.3. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months21.8%
6 Months20.85%
YTD1.79%
1 Year30.13%
12 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹458.5, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹451.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 458.5, which represents a 1.65% increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.45.

12 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹451.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 135,786. The closing price for the shares was 451.05.

