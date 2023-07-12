Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 388.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's 390.7

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 390.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL's open price was 383 and the close price was 386. The stock reached a high of 391.6 and a low of 383. The market capitalization of BPCL is 84,528.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 65,810.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl closed today at ₹388.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Today, the closing price of BPCL stock is 388.15, which is a decrease of 0.65% from yesterday's closing price of 390.7. The net change in price is -2.55.

12 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹385.75, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 385.75 with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% and has experienced a net decrease of 4.95 points.

12 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹385.85, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that its price is 385.85. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.85, suggesting a decline of 4.85 in the stock price.

Click here for Bpcl Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹387.5, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL's stock shows that the price is 387.5. There has been a decrease of 0.82% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -3.2.

12 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.75, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 387.75. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, which means the stock has decreased by 2.95.

12 Jul 2023, 02:18 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹387, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 387. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.3, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock is priced at 387.3, with a percent change of -0.87. This represents a decrease of -3.4 in net change.

Click here for Bpcl Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹386.25, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹390.7

As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 386.25. There has been a 1.14% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.45.

12 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 387, with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and the net change in price is a decrease of 3.7.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹387.15, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 387.15. There has been a 0.91% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.55.

12 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is at 387. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.7, which further confirms the decline in stock price.

Click here for Bpcl AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹386.5, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 386.5. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.2, which means the stock has decreased by 4.2 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹386.55, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 386.55 with a percent change of -1.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.06% from its previous value. The net change is -4.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by 4.15 in value. Overall, the data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a slight decline in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹387.15, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is at 387.15 with a percent change of -0.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.91%. The net change is -3.55, suggesting a decrease of 3.55 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.35, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 387.35, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -3.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.86% and has decreased by 3.35.

Click here for Bpcl News

12 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹388.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 388.5, which represents a decrease of 0.56%. The net change is -2.2, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹388.75, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 388.75 with a percent change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% compared to its previous value. The net change is -1.95, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.95 in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹389.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 389.5, with a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389.85, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 389.85. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, which means the stock has declined by that amount.

Click here for Bpcl Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹388.7, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 388.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 389. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decline of 1.7 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹390.1, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 390.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.6.

12 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹391.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹390.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 391.85. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15 rupees.

Click here for Bpcl Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹392, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current stock price of BPCL is 392 with a net change of 1.3, indicating a percent change of 0.33.

12 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389.55, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 389.55 with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.15, indicating a decrease of 1.15.

12 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹390.9, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹386

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 390.9 with a percent change of 1.27. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.27% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.9 units. Overall, this suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a small but positive movement in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹386 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,810. The closing price for the shares was 386.

