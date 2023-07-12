Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 388.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's 390.7

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl closed today at ₹388.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹390.7 Today, the closing price of BPCL stock is ₹388.15, which is a decrease of 0.65% from yesterday's closing price of ₹390.7. The net change in price is -2.55.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹385.75, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹390.7 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹385.75 with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% and has experienced a net decrease of 4.95 points.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹385.85, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹390.7 The current data for BPCL stock shows that its price is ₹385.85. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.85, suggesting a decline of ₹4.85 in the stock price.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.3, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹390.7 Based on the current data, the BPCL stock is priced at ₹387.3, with a percent change of -0.87. This represents a decrease of -3.4 in net change.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹390.7 Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is at ₹387. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.7, which further confirms the decline in stock price.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.35, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹390.7 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹387.35, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -3.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.86% and has decreased by ₹3.35.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389.85, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹390.7 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹389.85. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, which means the stock has declined by that amount.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹391.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹390.7 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹391.85. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15 rupees.

Bpcl Live Updates

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹392, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹390.7 The current stock price of BPCL is ₹392 with a net change of 1.3, indicating a percent change of 0.33.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹390.9, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹386 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹390.9 with a percent change of 1.27. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.27% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.9 units. Overall, this suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a small but positive movement in its price.