Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was ₹364, the closing price was ₹361.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹368.85, while the lowest price was ₹360.85. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently ₹78,647.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for BPCL was 195,783.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is ₹364 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.3 from its previous value. Overall, the data suggests a positive movement in the stock price of BPCL.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 195,783. The closing price for the day was ₹361.75.
