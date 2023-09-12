Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was ₹364, the closing price was ₹361.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹368.85, while the lowest price was ₹360.85. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently ₹78,647.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for BPCL was 195,783.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.