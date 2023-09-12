Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 363.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was 364, the closing price was 361.75. The highest price recorded during the day was 368.85, while the lowest price was 360.85. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently 78,647.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for BPCL was 195,783.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹364, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹363.7

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is 364 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.3 from its previous value. Overall, the data suggests a positive movement in the stock price of BPCL.

12 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹361.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 195,783. The closing price for the day was 361.75.

