Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 379.55, down -1.7% from yesterday's 386.1

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 386.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, the open price of BPCL was 390.9 and the close price was 390.7. The stock had a high of 392.55 and a low of 385.1. The market capitalization of BPCL was 83,934.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 397.8 and the 52-week low was 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 40,853 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed today at ₹379.55, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹386.1

Today, the closing price of BPCL stock was 379.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.7% or a net change of -6.55. This is a decrease from yesterday's closing price of 386.1.

13 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹379.45, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 379.45. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹379.35, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 379.35. There has been a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.75.

13 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹379.6, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 379.6, with a percent change of -1.68. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.68% from its previous value. The net change is -6.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.5 points. Overall, the current data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹380.35, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 380.35. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.75, suggesting a decline of 5.75 in the stock price.

Click here for Bpcl Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹380.55, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 380.55. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.55, suggesting a decline of 5.55 in the stock's price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹380.2, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 380.2, which represents a decrease of 1.53% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.9 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹382, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹386.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 382. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, suggesting a decrease of 4.1 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:37 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹382.65, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 382.65, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% and the net change is a decrease of 3.45.

Click here for Bpcl AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:22 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹383.05, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 383.05 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value and is currently trading lower than its previous price. The negative percent change and net change suggest that there may be a decrease in investor confidence or negative market sentiment towards BPCL.

13 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹383.2, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 383.2, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75% and has decreased by 2.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹382.9, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current stock price of BPCL is 382.9 with a percent change of -0.83%. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.83% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.2, indicating a decrease of 3.2.

13 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹383.45, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current price of BPCL stock is 383.45. There has been a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -2.65.

Click here for Bpcl News

13 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Bpcl Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹384.2, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 384.2. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight downward movement in the stock price of BPCL.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹384.2, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹386.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 384.2. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, implying a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹383.85, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 383.85, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% or 2.25.

13 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹384.25, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 384.25, which represents a decrease of 0.48%. The net change in the stock price is -1.85.

Click here for Bpcl Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹384.8, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹386.1

As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 384.8. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.3.

13 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹386.35, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current price of BPCL stock is 386.35. There has been a 0.06% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

13 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹386.35, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price of the stock is 386.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. The net change is 0.25, indicating a small positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹386.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 386.45, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% and there has been a net increase of 0.35 in the stock price.

Click here for Bpcl Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹387, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 387. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.9, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.15, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹386.1

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 387.15, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% and has gained 1.05 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹388.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 388.15, with a percent change of -0.65% and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹390.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume was 40,853 shares. The closing price for the stock was 390.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.