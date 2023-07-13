Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 379.55, down -1.7% from yesterday's 386.1

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed today at ₹379.55, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹386.1 Today, the closing price of BPCL stock was ₹379.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.7% or a net change of -6.55. This is a decrease from yesterday's closing price of ₹386.1.

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹379.45, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹379.45. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹379.35, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹379.35. There has been a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.75.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹379.6, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹379.6, with a percent change of -1.68. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.68% from its previous value. The net change is -6.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.5 points. Overall, the current data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹380.35, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹380.35. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.75, suggesting a decline of ₹5.75 in the stock price. Click here for Bpcl Board Meetings

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹380.55, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹380.55. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.55, suggesting a decline of ₹5.55 in the stock's price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹380.2, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹380.2, which represents a decrease of 1.53% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.9 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹382, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹386.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is ₹382. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.1 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹382.65, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹382.65, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% and the net change is a decrease of ₹3.45. Click here for Bpcl AGM

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹383.05, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹383.05 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value and is currently trading lower than its previous price. The negative percent change and net change suggest that there may be a decrease in investor confidence or negative market sentiment towards BPCL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹383.2, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹383.2, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75% and has decreased by 2.9 points.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹382.9, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current stock price of BPCL is ₹382.9 with a percent change of -0.83%. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.83% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.2, indicating a decrease of ₹3.2.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹383.45, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current price of BPCL stock is ₹383.45. There has been a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -2.65. Click here for Bpcl News

Bpcl Live Updates

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹384.2, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹384.2. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight downward movement in the stock price of BPCL.

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹384.2, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹386.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹384.2. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, implying a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹383.85, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹383.85, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% or ₹2.25.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹384.25, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹384.25, which represents a decrease of 0.48%. The net change in the stock price is -1.85. Click here for Bpcl Dividend

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹384.8, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹386.1 As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹384.8. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.3.

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹386.35, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current price of BPCL stock is ₹386.35. There has been a 0.06% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹386.35, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹386.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. The net change is 0.25, indicating a small positive movement in the stock.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹386.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹386.45, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% and there has been a net increase of 0.35 in the stock price. Click here for Bpcl Profit Loss

Bpcl Live Updates

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹387, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹387. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.9, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹387.15, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹386.1 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹387.15, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% and has gained 1.05 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive movement.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹388.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹390.7 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹388.15, with a percent change of -0.65% and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.