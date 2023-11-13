Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

Hello User
Bpcl stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 384.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, BPCL's stock opened at 384.35 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 388, while the lowest price was 383.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is 82,993.52 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 397.8 and 301.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹387.2, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹384.15

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 387.2. There has been a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 3.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹384 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,137. The closing price for the stock was 384.

