Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, BPCL's stock opened at ₹384.35 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹388, while the lowest price was ₹383.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹82,993.52 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹301.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,137 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹387.2. There has been a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 3.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,137. The closing price for the stock was ₹384.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!