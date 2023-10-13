Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets as Trading Goes South

On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹345.95, with a close price of ₹342.8. The stock had a high of ₹350.3 and a low of ₹344.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹75,403.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹397.8, while the 52-week low was ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 201,665 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, BPCL stock is trading at a price of ₹348.65. The stock has seen a slight decrease in price with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -0.05.
On the last day, the trading volume of BPCL on the BSE was 201,665 shares.
