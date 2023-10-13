Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets as Trading Goes South

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 348.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 345.95, with a close price of 342.8. The stock had a high of 350.3 and a low of 344.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is 75,403.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 397.8, while the 52-week low was 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 201,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹348.65, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹348.7

As of the current data, BPCL stock is trading at a price of 348.65. The stock has seen a slight decrease in price with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -0.05. Overall, the stock price is relatively stable with a minimal decrease.

13 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹342.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of BPCL on the BSE was 201,665 shares. The closing price of the stock was 342.8.

