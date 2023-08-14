Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was ₹357.05 and the closing price was ₹357.55. The high and low for the day were both ₹357.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,209.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹288.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.