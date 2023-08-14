Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was ₹357.05 and the closing price was ₹357.55. The high and low for the day were both ₹357.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,209.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹288.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1304 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bpcl Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|-6.19%
|6 Months
|7.05%
|YTD
|8.18%
|1 Year
|8.89%
Bpcl Live Updates
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP
Bpcl August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 358.5
BPCL is a stock with a spot price of 358. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating no current buyers or sellers. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also 0, further confirming the lack of trading activity. However, the open interest stands at 30,256,200, suggesting potential future interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,304 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹357.55.
