Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 357.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was 357.05 and the closing price was 357.55. The high and low for the day were both 357.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is 77,209.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 397.8 and 288.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bpcl Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-6.19%
6 Months7.05%
YTD8.18%
1 Year8.89%
14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST Bpcl August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 358.5

BPCL is a stock with a spot price of 358. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating no current buyers or sellers. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also 0, further confirming the lack of trading activity. However, the open interest stands at 30,256,200, suggesting potential future interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,304 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 357.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.