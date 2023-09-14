Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 348.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at 351 and closed at 348.75. The stock had a high of 356 and a low of 347.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is 76,863.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 254,591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹355.45, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹348.75

The current stock price of BPCL is 355.45, which represents a 1.92% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.7.

14 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹348.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 254,591 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 348.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.