Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at ₹351 and closed at ₹348.75. The stock had a high of ₹356 and a low of ₹347.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹76,863.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 254,591 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of BPCL is ₹355.45, which represents a 1.92% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.7.
