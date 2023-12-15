Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock sees gains as positive market conditions continue

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹449.05 and closed at ₹447.45. The stock reached a high of ₹449.6 and a low of ₹441.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹96,357.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹482.05, while the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 157,796 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹450.9, with a percent change of 1.19. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.19% from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.3 points in value. Overall, this data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a positive performance in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.11%
|3 Months
|18.96%
|6 Months
|17.63%
|YTD
|34.86%
|1 Year
|27.8%
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹443.9 with a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.7.
On the last day, BPCL had a trading volume of 157,796 shares on the BSE, and the closing price was ₹447.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!