Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock sees gains as positive market conditions continue

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 445.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 449.05 and closed at 447.45. The stock reached a high of 449.6 and a low of 441.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 96,357.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05, while the 52-week low is 314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 157,796 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹450.9, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹445.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 450.9, with a percent change of 1.19. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.19% from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.3 points in value. Overall, this data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a positive performance in the market.

15 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.11%
3 Months18.96%
6 Months17.63%
YTD34.86%
1 Year27.8%
15 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹443.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹445.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 443.9 with a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, which means the stock has decreased by 1.7.

15 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹447.45 on last trading day

On the last day, BPCL had a trading volume of 157,796 shares on the BSE, and the closing price was 447.45.

