Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹455.3 and closed at ₹458.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹461, while the lowest was ₹455.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹97,486.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹482.05, and the 52-week low was ₹314.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 350,516.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.