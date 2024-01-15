Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 458.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 455.3 and closed at 458.7. The highest price reached during the day was 461, while the lowest was 455.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 97,486.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 482.05, and the 52-week low was 314.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 350,516.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹458.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 350,516. The closing price for the stock was 458.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.