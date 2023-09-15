Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Bpcl stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 355.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 356.7 and closed at 355.45. The highest price reached during the day was 362.1, while the lowest price was 356.1. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 77,619.91 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 110,789 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 110,789. The closing price for the shares was 355.45.

