Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 357.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's opening price was 357.05 and the closing price was 357.55. The stock reached a high of 358 and a low of 351.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is 77,090.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 150,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06:03 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹356.5, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹357.55

The current data of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) stock shows that the price is 356.5. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

16 Aug 2023, 08:23:34 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 150,856 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 357.55.

