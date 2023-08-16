Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 357.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, BPCL's opening price was ₹357.05 and the closing price was ₹357.55. The stock reached a high of ₹358 and a low of ₹351.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,090.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 150,856 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:06:03 AM IST
16 Aug 2023, 08:23:34 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.55 on last trading day
