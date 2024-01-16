Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Trend Continues

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for BPCL was ₹460, and the close price was ₹457.8. The stock reached a high of ₹463.4 and a low of ₹456. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹97,965.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹482.05, and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL was 116,527 shares.
The current data for BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) stock shows that the price is ₹463.05. There has been a 0.65% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 3 units.
The current stock price of BPCL is ₹460.15, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock has had a minimal increase in value, with a net change of only 0.1. Overall, the stock price remains relatively stable.
On the last day of trading, BPCL had a BSE volume of 116,527 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹457.8.
