Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Trend Continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Bpcl stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 460.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for BPCL was 460, and the close price was 457.8. The stock reached a high of 463.4 and a low of 456. The market capitalization of BPCL is 97,965.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 482.05, and the 52-week low is 314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL was 116,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹463.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹460.05

The current data for BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) stock shows that the price is 463.05. There has been a 0.65% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 3 units.

16 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹460.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹460.05

The current stock price of BPCL is 460.15, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock has had a minimal increase in value, with a net change of only 0.1. Overall, the stock price remains relatively stable.

16 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹457.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, BPCL had a BSE volume of 116,527 shares. The closing price for the stock was 457.8.

