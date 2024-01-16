Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Trend Continues

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for BPCL was ₹460, and the close price was ₹457.8. The stock reached a high of ₹463.4 and a low of ₹456. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹97,965.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹482.05, and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL was 116,527 shares.

