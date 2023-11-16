Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges with Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 387 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 387.05 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 393.2, while the low was 387.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is 84,918.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 302.5. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 112,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹392.7, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹387

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 392.7, which represents a 1.47% increase. The net change is 5.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹387 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 112,215. The closing price for the day was 387.

