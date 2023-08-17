comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Bpcl stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 356.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 356.05 and closed at 356.5. The stock reached a high of 361.35 and a low of 354.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is 77,392.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 72,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:27:11 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹356.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,156. The closing price for the shares was 356.5.

