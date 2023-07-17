Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 379.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 379.1 and closed at 379.55. The stock reached a high of 381.75 and a low of 375.7. The market capitalization of BPCL is 82,052.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 98,355.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹382.3, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 382.3 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 2.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and has seen a net increase of 2.85 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹383.25, up 1% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 383.25. There has been a 1% change, with a net change of 3.8.

17 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹383.3, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 383.3. There has been a 1.01 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.85, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Bpcl Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹381.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently at 381.55. The percent change in the stock price is 0.55, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.1, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹380.3, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹379.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 380.3, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.85. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.22% or 0.85 points. This data provides a snapshot of the recent performance of BPCL in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹380.8, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data for BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) stock shows that the stock price is 380.8. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹379.15, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 379.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.08% or -0.3 units.

17 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹379.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹379.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 379.75. There has been a slight percent change of 0.08, indicating a minor increase in value. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small positive shift in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹379.95, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) stock shows that the stock price is 379.95. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

17 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹379.6, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹379.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 379.6. It has seen a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change.

17 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹379.3, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 379.3 with a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, which means the stock has decreased by 0.15 points. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the BPCL stock.

17 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹379.6, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹379.45

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 379.6 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a small increase of 0.04% with a net change of 0.15.

17 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹380, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 380, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.14% and has a net gain of 0.55.

17 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹381.45, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹379.45

BPCL stock has a current price of 381.45 with a percentage change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹381.5, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current stock price of BPCL is 381.5, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.54% and the price has risen by 2.05.

17 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹382.25, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹379.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 382.25. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.8.

17 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹379.45, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹379.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 379.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.03% or a net change of -0.1.

17 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹379.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 98,355 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 379.55.

