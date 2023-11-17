Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 392.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 398.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of BPCL saw the open price at 393.9 and the close price at 392.45, with the high reaching 401.2 and the low at 392.9. The market cap stood at 86172.27 cr, with a 52-week high of 397.8 and a low of 302.5. The BSE volume was at 290428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹392.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for BPCL was 290,428 shares and the closing price was 392.45.

