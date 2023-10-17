comScore
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's 347.05
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

28 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 347.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 345.75 and the closing price was 347.6. The stock reached a high of 348.35 and a low of 342.2 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 74,895.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 47,787 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:33:54 PM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl closed today at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

Today, the closing price of BPCL stock was 354.8, which represents a 2.23% increase from the previous day's closing price of 347.05. The net change in the stock price was 7.75.

17 Oct 2023, 06:20:33 PM IST

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation91.790.921.01101.4465.55126409.16
Bharat Petroleum Corporation354.87.752.23397.8288.276722.51
Gujarat Natural Resources15.420.96.221.111.86123.75
17 Oct 2023, 05:36:11 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock was 346.8, while the high price reached 357.75.

17 Oct 2023, 03:26:13 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock is 288.05, while the 52-week high price is 397.90.

17 Oct 2023, 03:23:15 PM IST

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.25 as against previous close of 347.45

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) is currently trading at a spot price of 355.3. The bid price for the stock is 355.45, while the offer price is 355.6. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 27,234,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:08:12 PM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹355.35, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 355.35. There has been a percent change of 2.39, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:47:01 PM IST

Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.75 (+84.52%) & 2.85 (+96.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.55 (-61.36%) & 0.9 (-63.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:38:53 PM IST

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation91.740.870.96101.4465.55126340.3
Bharat Petroleum Corporation354.857.82.25397.8288.276733.32
Gujarat Natural Resources15.160.644.4121.111.86121.66
17 Oct 2023, 02:30:34 PM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹355, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 355 with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 7.95. This means that the stock has seen a positive movement of 2.29% and has increased by 7.95.

17 Oct 2023, 02:16:10 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 346.8 and a high of 357.75 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:05:26 PM IST

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.25 as against previous close of 347.45

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 355.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 355.7, while the offer price is 355.85. The bid quantity stands at 3600, indicating strong buying interest, while the offer quantity is 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 27,237,600, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:51:38 PM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹355.9, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 355.9, with a percent change of 2.55 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.55% and has gained 8.85 points. This is positive news for BPCL shareholders as it indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40:51 PM IST

Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days343.89
10 Days344.01
20 Days348.37
50 Days352.28
100 Days362.98
300 Days351.61
17 Oct 2023, 01:29:46 PM IST

Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.85 (+86.9%) & 2.85 (+96.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.75 (-58.33%) & 0.95 (-61.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14:10 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 346.8, while the high price is 357.75.

17 Oct 2023, 01:09:28 PM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹355, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹347.05

Based on the current data, BPCL stock is priced at 355 with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 7.95. This means that the stock has increased by 2.29% and the price has increased by 7.95.

17 Oct 2023, 12:54:09 PM IST

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.25 as against previous close of 347.45

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 355.4 with a bid price of 355.45 and an offer price of 355.7. The offer quantity is 5400 and the bid quantity is 1800. The stock has an open interest of 27,225,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:52:10 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 12:36:01 PM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹354.95, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 354.95. There has been a percent change of 2.28, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 7.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, it appears that BPCL stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:34:19 PM IST

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation91.80.931.02101.4465.55126422.93
Bharat Petroleum Corporation354.97.852.26397.8288.276744.14
Gujarat Natural Resources15.81.288.8221.111.86126.8
17 Oct 2023, 12:30:36 PM IST

Bpcl share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy88910
Buy99911
Hold7777
Sell4443
Strong Sell1100
17 Oct 2023, 12:16:53 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 346.8 and a high of 357.75 today.

17 Oct 2023, 12:07:16 PM IST

Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.25 (+120.24%) & 3.8 (+162.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.3 (-65.15%) & 0.9 (-63.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:40:19 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹356.55, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 356.55, which represents a percent change of 2.74. This means that the stock has increased by 2.74% from its previous value. The net change is 9.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.5 points. Overall, the current data suggests that the BPCL stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Oct 2023, 11:34:00 AM IST

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.25 as against previous close of 347.45

BPCL, currently trading at a spot price of 353.5, has a bid price of 353.7 and an offer price of 353.9. The offer quantity is 5400, while the bid quantity is 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 27,203,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:11:59 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock had a low price of 346.8 and a high price of 353.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11:12 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹352.7, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 352.7, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.63% and has gained 5.65 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:44:33 AM IST

Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.5 (+54.76%) & 2.3 (+58.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (-46.97%) & 1.2 (-51.02%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:28:23 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹352.3, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹347.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 352.3. There has been a 1.51% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 5.25.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16:12 AM IST

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.25 as against previous close of 347.45

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 350.6. The bid price stands at 350.8, while the offer price is 350.9. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 27,210,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:11:22 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 346.8, while the high price is 351.2.

17 Oct 2023, 09:54:55 AM IST

17 Oct 2023, 09:14:06 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹347.55, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that its price is 347.55 with a percent change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased by 0.14% from its previous price. The net change is 0.5, which indicates that the stock has increased by 0.5 points. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:17:01 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹347.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 47,787 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 347.6.

