Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's 347.05

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl closed today at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 Today, the closing price of BPCL stock was ₹354.8, which represents a 2.23% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹347.05. The net change in the stock price was ₹7.75.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 91.79 0.92 1.01 101.44 65.55 126409.16 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 354.8 7.75 2.23 397.8 288.2 76722.51 Gujarat Natural Resources 15.42 0.9 6.2 21.1 11.86 123.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock was ₹346.8, while the high price reached ₹357.75.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock is 288.05, while the 52-week high price is 397.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.25 as against previous close of 347.45 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) is currently trading at a spot price of 355.3. The bid price for the stock is 355.45, while the offer price is 355.6. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 27,234,000.

Top active call options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.75 (+84.52%) & ₹2.85 (+96.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 17 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (-61.36%) & ₹0.9 (-63.27%) respectively.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹355.9, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹347.05 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹355.9, with a percent change of 2.55 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.55% and has gained 8.85 points. This is positive news for BPCL shareholders as it indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 343.89 10 Days 344.01 20 Days 348.37 50 Days 352.28 100 Days 362.98 300 Days 351.61

Bpcl share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 8 9 10 Buy 9 9 9 11 Hold 7 7 7 7 Sell 4 4 4 3 Strong Sell 1 1 0 0

