Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Negative
1 min read.Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 357.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹357.95 and closed at ₹357.9. The highest price reached was ₹360, while the lowest was ₹354.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,252.3 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹397.8 and ₹288.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 99,009 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.