comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Negative
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 357.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 357.95 and closed at 357.9. The highest price reached was 360, while the lowest was 354.35. The market capitalization of the company is 77,252.3 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 397.8 and 288.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 99,009 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34:08 AM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:04:57 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹357.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹357.9

As of the current data, BPCL stock is priced at 357.25. There has been a -0.18% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.65.

18 Aug 2023, 08:08:35 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 99009. The closing price for the day was 357.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App