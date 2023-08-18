Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 357.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 357.95 and closed at 357.9. The highest price reached was 360, while the lowest was 354.35. The market capitalization of the company is 77,252.3 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 397.8 and 288.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 99,009 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹357.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹357.9

As of the current data, BPCL stock is priced at 357.25. There has been a -0.18% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.65.

18 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 99009. The closing price for the day was 357.9.

