Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹357.95 and closed at ₹357.9. The highest price reached was ₹360, while the lowest was ₹354.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,252.3 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹397.8 and ₹288.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 99,009 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, BPCL stock is priced at ₹357.25. There has been a -0.18% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.65.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 99009. The closing price for the day was ₹357.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!