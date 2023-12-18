Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Surge in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 448.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 445 and closed at 445.6. The stock had a high of 453.3 and a low of 441.85. The market capitalization of BPCL is 97,070.85 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. On the BSE, a total of 152,263 shares of BPCL were traded.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bpcl December futures opened at 450.6 as against previous close of 451.45

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 447.5. The bid price is 449.75 with a bid quantity of 21,600, while the offer price is 449.85 with an offer quantity of 1,800. The open interest for BPCL stands at 34,126,200.

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹448.95, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹448.9

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 448.95. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.56%
3 Months20.97%
6 Months19.16%
YTD35.85%
1 Year28.6%
18 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹449, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹448.9

Based on the current data of BPCL stock, the price is 449 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.02% and the net change in price is 0.1.

18 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹445.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 152,263 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 445.6.

