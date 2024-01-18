Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 473.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was 473, close price was 473.15, high was 477, and low was 466. The market capitalization stood at 100,435.77 crore. The 52-week high was 482.05 and the 52-week low was 314.1. The BSE volume for the day was 543,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST

On the last day, BPCL's BSE volume was 543,307 shares, with a closing price of 473.15.

