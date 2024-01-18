Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹473, close price was ₹473.15, high was ₹477, and low was ₹466. The market capitalization stood at ₹100,435.77 crore. The 52-week high was ₹482.05 and the 52-week low was ₹314.1. The BSE volume for the day was 543,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.