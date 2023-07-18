Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 381.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 379.15 and closed at 379.45. The highest price reached during the day was 383.45, while the lowest price was 379. The market capitalization of BPCL is 82,820.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. The total BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 57,317.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹382.2, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹381.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 382.2. The percent change in the stock price is 0.1, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹382.1, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹381.8

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock is priced at 382.1, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹383.4, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹381.8

The current price of BPCL stock is 383.4. There has been a slight increase of 0.42% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.

18 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹383, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹381.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is at 383. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.2.

Click here for Bpcl Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹383.85, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹381.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 383.85. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05.

18 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹384.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹381.8

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 384.75. There has been a 0.77 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.95.

18 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹385.8, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹381.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 385.8. The percent change is 1.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 4. Overall, the stock of BPCL has experienced a small positive movement.

18 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹385, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹381.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 385. There has been a 0.84 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.2.

Click here for Bpcl Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹384.35, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹381.8

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 384.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹383.85, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹381.8

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 383.85. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.05.

18 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹383, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹379.45

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 383. There has been a 0.94 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.55 points.

18 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹379.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 57,317. The closing price for the stock was 379.45.

