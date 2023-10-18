Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 350.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's 354.8

Bpcl stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 354.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 347.55 and closed at 347.05. The stock's high for the day was 357.75, while the low was 346.8. The market capitalization of BPCL is 76,722.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock's highest price was 397.8 and the lowest price was 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 259,698 shares on the BSE.

18 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl closed today at ₹350.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹354.8

Today, the closing price of BPCL stock was 350.35 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of 354.8.

18 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation90.78-1.01-1.1101.4465.55125018.23
Bharat Petroleum Corporation350.35-4.45-1.25397.8288.275760.24
Gujarat Natural Resources15.2-0.07-0.4621.111.86121.98
18 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 349 and the high price is 356.55.

18 Oct 2023, 03:47 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 350.2. The bid price stands at 352.0, with a bid quantity of 3600. On the other hand, the offer price is 352.3, with an offer quantity of 1800. The stock has an open interest of 28,114,200.

18 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 288.05, while the 52 week high price is 397.90.

18 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹350.55, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹354.8

The current data of BPCL stock shows that its price is 350.55. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.35 (-52.63%) & 2.3 (-52.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.7 (+42.31%) & 6.7 (+39.58%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation91.790.921.01101.4465.55126409.16
Bharat Petroleum Corporation354.87.752.23397.8288.276722.51
Gujarat Natural Resources15.420.96.221.111.86123.75
18 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 346.8 and the high price is 357.75.

18 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 354.8. There has been a 2.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

18 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.7. The bid price is 351.6 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 351.7 with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 27,574,200.

18 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 354.8. There has been a 2.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days345.29
10 Days344.06
20 Days347.78
50 Days351.83
100 Days362.78
300 Days351.65
18 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 346.8 and a high of 357.75 today.

18 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (-47.37%) & 2.6 (-46.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.25 (+25.0%) & 6.3 (+31.25%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 354.8, which represents a 2.23% increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

18 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.7. The bid and offer prices are 351.2 and 351.4 respectively. The bid quantity is 3600 and the offer quantity is 7200. The open interest stands at 27,367,200.

18 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation91.790.921.01101.4465.55126409.16
Bharat Petroleum Corporation354.87.752.23397.8288.276722.51
Gujarat Natural Resources15.420.96.221.111.86123.75
18 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 354.8, which represents a 2.23 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.75.

18 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 346.8 and a high of 357.75 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.7 (-5.26%) & 4.55 (-6.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.35 (-9.62%) & 4.5 (-6.25%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 354.8. There has been a percent change of 2.23, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.75 points. Overall, these numbers indicate positive movement for BPCL stock.

18 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 353.7, while the offer price is 353.9. The offer quantity stands at 1800, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 5400. The stock has a significant open interest of 27,246,600.

18 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation91.790.921.01101.4465.55126409.16
Bharat Petroleum Corporation354.87.752.23397.8288.276722.51
Gujarat Natural Resources15.420.96.221.111.86123.75
18 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 346.8 and a high of 357.75 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 354.8 with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 7.75. This means that the stock has increased by 2.23% and has gained 7.75 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.0 (+5.26%) & 5.0 (+3.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.2 (-15.38%) & 4.1 (-14.58%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation91.790.921.01101.4465.55126409.16
Bharat Petroleum Corporation354.87.752.23397.8288.276722.51
Gujarat Natural Resources15.420.96.221.111.86123.75
18 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 354.8, which is a 2.23% increase from the previous value. The net change is 7.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 346.8 and a high of 357.75 today.

18 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.7. The bid price is 355.85 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 356.05 with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 26,902,800 contracts.

18 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 354.8 with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 7.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.23% and has a net increase of 7.75 rupees. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.2%
3 Months-5.88%
6 Months5.94%
YTD7.32%
1 Year19.61%
18 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 354.8. There has been a percent change of 2.23, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹347.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 259,698. The closing price for the shares was 347.05.

