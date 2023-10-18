Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 350.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's 354.8

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl closed today at ₹350.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹354.8 Today, the closing price of BPCL stock was ₹350.35 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹354.8.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 90.78 -1.01 -1.1 101.44 65.55 125018.23 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 350.35 -4.45 -1.25 397.8 288.2 75760.24 Gujarat Natural Resources 15.2 -0.07 -0.46 21.1 11.86 121.98 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹349 and the high price is ₹356.55.

Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 350.2. The bid price stands at 352.0, with a bid quantity of 3600. On the other hand, the offer price is 352.3, with an offer quantity of 1800. The stock has an open interest of 28,114,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 288.05, while the 52 week high price is 397.90.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹350.55, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹354.8 The current data of BPCL stock shows that its price is ₹350.55. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decline in the stock's price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.35 (-52.63%) & ₹2.3 (-52.58%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.7 (+42.31%) & ₹6.7 (+39.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 91.79 0.92 1.01 101.44 65.55 126409.16 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 354.8 7.75 2.23 397.8 288.2 76722.51 Gujarat Natural Resources 15.42 0.9 6.2 21.1 11.86 123.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹346.8 and the high price is ₹357.75.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹354.8. There has been a 2.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.7. The bid price is 351.6 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 351.7 with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 27,574,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹354.8. There has been a 2.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 345.29 10 Days 344.06 20 Days 347.78 50 Days 351.83 100 Days 362.78 300 Days 351.65

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹346.8 and a high of ₹357.75 today.

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.5 (-47.37%) & ₹2.6 (-46.39%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.25 (+25.0%) & ₹6.3 (+31.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹354.8, which represents a 2.23% increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

Bpcl Live Updates

Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.7. The bid and offer prices are 351.2 and 351.4 respectively. The bid quantity is 3600 and the offer quantity is 7200. The open interest stands at 27,367,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 91.79 0.92 1.01 101.44 65.55 126409.16 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 354.8 7.75 2.23 397.8 288.2 76722.51 Gujarat Natural Resources 15.42 0.9 6.2 21.1 11.86 123.75

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is ₹354.8, which represents a 2.23 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.75. Click here for Bpcl AGM

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹346.8 and a high of ₹357.75 on the current day.

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.7 (-5.26%) & ₹4.55 (-6.19%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (-9.62%) & ₹4.5 (-6.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹354.8. There has been a percent change of 2.23, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.75 points. Overall, these numbers indicate positive movement for BPCL stock.

Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 353.7, while the offer price is 353.9. The offer quantity stands at 1800, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 5400. The stock has a significant open interest of 27,246,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 91.79 0.92 1.01 101.44 65.55 126409.16 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 354.8 7.75 2.23 397.8 288.2 76722.51 Gujarat Natural Resources 15.42 0.9 6.2 21.1 11.86 123.75

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹346.8 and a high of ₹357.75 for the current day.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹354.8 with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 7.75. This means that the stock has increased by 2.23% and has gained 7.75 points.

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (+5.26%) & ₹5.0 (+3.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.2 (-15.38%) & ₹4.1 (-14.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 91.79 0.92 1.01 101.44 65.55 126409.16 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 354.8 7.75 2.23 397.8 288.2 76722.51 Gujarat Natural Resources 15.42 0.9 6.2 21.1 11.86 123.75

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹354.8, which is a 2.23% increase from the previous value. The net change is 7.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹346.8 and a high of ₹357.75 today.

Bpcl October futures opened at 355.15 as against previous close of 355.05 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.7. The bid price is 355.85 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 356.05 with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 26,902,800 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl Live Updates

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹354.8 with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 7.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.23% and has a net increase of 7.75 rupees. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.2% 3 Months -5.88% 6 Months 5.94% YTD 7.32% 1 Year 19.61%

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹354.8, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.05 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹354.8. There has been a percent change of 2.23, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.