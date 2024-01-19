Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 471.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 473.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was 467 and the close price was 471.65. The stock had a high of 480.75 and a low of 460.8. The market capitalization of BPCL was 100,776.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 482.05 and the 52-week low was 314.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,115,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹471.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,115,117. The closing price for the stock was 471.65.

